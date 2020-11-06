Q3 2020 Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Sunstone Hotel Investors Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind everyone that this conference is being recorded today, November 6, 2020 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.
I will now turn the conference over to Aaron Reyes, Vice President of Corporate Finance and Treasurer. Please go ahead, sir.
Aaron Reyes - Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. - VP of Corporate Finance & Treasurer
Thank you, Sierra, and good morning, everyone. By now, you should have all received a copy of our third quarter earnings release and supplemental, which were made available yesterday. If you do not yet have a copy, you can access them on our website.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this call contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our prospectuses, 10-Qs, 10-Ks and other filings with the SEC, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected
Nov 06, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT
