Q1 2019 Shopify Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Lisa, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Shopify Q1 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. Katie Keita, Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.



Katie Keita - Shopify Inc. - Senior Director of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We are glad you can join us for Shopify's first quarter 2019 conference call. We are joined this morning by Toby Lutke, Shopify's CEO; Harley Finkelstein, our Chief Operating Officer; and Amy Shapero, our CFO. After prepared remarks, we will open it up for your questions.



We will make forward-looking statements on our call today that are based on assumptions and, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. You can read about these risks and uncertainties in our press release this morning, as well as in our