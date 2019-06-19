Shopify Inc Investor Day Transcript

Jun 19, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Harley Michael Finkelstein - Shopify Inc. - COO



Wow. I want to officially welcome all of you to Shopify Unite 2019. You can clap for that. This is our largest Unite ever, and this is the fourth time that this community is getting together. And it's amazing for me, personally, to see so many familiar faces. For those of you that don't know me, I'm Harley, I'm Shopify's Chief Operating Officer, and it's my great pleasure to welcome all of you to Toronto. Not only do we have a world-class and world championship basketball team, clap for that, but Toronto is becoming one of the greatest startup and technology hubs on the planet. Hands down, one of the best parts of my job, day in and day out, at Shopify is working with this amazing community of amazing people and inspiring entrepreneurs to make commerce better for everyone.



The purpose of Unite, as has always been, is to align, is to share and is to inspire one another. Those of you in the crowd that know me