Aug 10, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Austin Moeller - Canaccord Genuity - Analyst



My name is Austin Moeller. I'm one of the sustainability analysts here at Canaccord Genuity. Today, we have the pleasure of being joined by Theresa Condor, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Spire Global.



So Theresa, if you'd love to take the opportunity for investors in the audience who are maybe not as familiar with your story, just to give an overview and your operational experience, especially with the space services business.



Theresa Condor - Spire Global, Inc. - COO and Director



Yeah, great. Thank you so much for the introduction. As Austin said, I'm Chief Operating Officer, as well as a Co-Founder of the company. And it's really been over a decade since we started the company with the intention of using space to provide data analytics and space services that would help us be part of the solution to trending big global problems, such as climate and such as global security.



Really proud of what we've accomplished in the intervening years here, if I can get the overview slide up. We have