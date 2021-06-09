Jun 09, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Warren Lichtenstein - Steel Partners Holdings L.P. - Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, everyone. I am Warren Lichtenstein, Executive Chairman of Steel Partners Holdings. I wish to welcome you to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners. We appreciate your interest in our company, and we are pleased that you are able to attend this virtual meeting. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we felt that holding a virtual format was a prudent approach in order to support the health and well-being of our unitholders.



At the outset, I wish to describe how we will conduct the meeting. First, there are some statements that must be made regarding notice of the meeting, the presence of a quorum and such, t hen there are four matters to be voted on. After the report on the votes, the official portion of the meeting will conclude, and we will then answer questions.



Given the virtual format of this year's meeting, all questions should be submitted through the virtual meeting portal and Jennifer Golembeske from Steel Partners will read out the questions.



Maria Reda, General Counsel and