Jun 01, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the 2023 Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Annual Meeting. I will now turn the call over to President, Jack Howard. You may begin your meeting.



Jack Howard - Steel Partners Holdings L.P. - President



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I am Jack Howard, President of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. I wish to welcome you to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners. We appreciate your interest in our company, and we're pleased that you're able to attend this virtual meeting. At the outset, I wish to describe how we will conduct the meeting.



First, there are some statements that must be made regarding notice of the meeting, the presence of a quorum and such. Then there are four matters to be voted on. After the report on the votes, the official portion of the meeting will conclude and we'll then answer questions. Given the virtual format of the meeting, all questions should be submitted through the virtual meeting portal, and Ms. Jennifer Golembeske from Steel Partners will read them out.



The rules of conduct for today's