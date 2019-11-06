Q3 2019 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Third Point Reinsurance Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Christopher Coleman, Chief Financial Officer of Third Point Reinsurance. Mr. Coleman, you may now begin.



Christopher S. Coleman - Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. - CFO



Thank you, operator. Welcome to the Third Point Reinsurance Limited Earnings Call for the Third Quarter of 2019. Last night, we issued an earnings press release and financial supplement, which is available on our website, www.thirdpointre.bm.



Leading today's call will be Dan Malloy, Chief Executive Officer. Before I turn the call over to Dan, I would like to remind you that many of the remarks today will contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the third