Q2 2020 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Christopher S. Coleman - Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. - CFO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our presentation to announce Third Point Re's combination with Sirius Group and the anticipated creation of SiriusPoint. I'm Chris Coleman, Chief Financial Officer of Third Point Re. On the call today are Josh Targoff, who has served as Chairman of Third Point Re and is currently a member of our Board; Sid Sankaran, the new Chairman of Third Point Re, who will also serve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SiriusPoint; and Dan Malloy, Chief Executive Officer of Third Point Re.



We are here today to tell you more about this exciting transaction. As a reminder, we have posted a presentation that will be referenced