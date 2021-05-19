Siriuspoint Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SiriusPoint Ltd. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Sid Sankaran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SiriusPoint Ltd.



Siddhartha Sankaran - SiriusPoint Ltd. - Chairman & CEO



Terrific. Thank you. Will the meeting please come to order?



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I'm honored to be speaking with you as Chairman and CEO of SiriusPoint at the company's first Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. I would very much prefer to be with you, delivering these opening comments in person.



While we establish SiriusPoint, and the insurance industry works to support the recovery from the impact of COVID-19, the health and safety of our staff, shareholders, partners and customers remains a priority. We're delighted with tentative steps toward returning to an in-person world, but are very aware, especially as an international