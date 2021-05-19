May 19, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SiriusPoint Ltd. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Sid Sankaran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SiriusPoint Ltd. Sir, the floor is yours.
Siddhartha Sankaran - SiriusPoint Ltd. - Chairman & CEO
Terrific. Thank you. Will the meeting please come to order?
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I'm honored to be speaking with you as Chairman and CEO of SiriusPoint at the company's first Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. I would very much prefer to be with you, delivering these opening comments in person.
While we establish SiriusPoint, and the insurance industry works to support the recovery from the impact of COVID-19, the health and safety of our staff, shareholders, partners and customers remains a priority. We're delighted with tentative steps toward returning to an in-person world, but are very aware, especially as an international
Siriuspoint Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 19, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...