Feb 13, 2019 / 07:20PM GMT

Jay Adam Cohen - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst



Up next is Third Point Re, and from the company is Rob Bredahl, President and CEO. Rob has been with the company since its formation. You were employee #1 or 2 or something?



James Robert Bredahl - Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. - President, CEO & Director



In fact, I was the advisor and banker on it. So it's employee negative 2 maybe.



Jay Adam Cohen - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst



The true genesis of the company. So Third Point has a unique business model where, call it, alpha is created more by investment returns and by underwriting earnings. But still the underwriting is this fuel that feeds the investment portfolio. So it, obviously, is pretty critical, and we always look forward to getting an update on the company's progress. So Rob, thank you very much for coming. I think I will just start.



Questions and Answers:

