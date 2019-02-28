Q4 2018 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Welcome to the Third Point Reinsurance Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call.



Chris Coleman, Chief Financial Officer for Third Point Reinsurance.



Christopher S. Coleman - Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. - CFO



Welcome to the Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2018.



Last night, we issued an earnings press release and financial supplement, which is available on our website, www.thirdpointre.bm.



Leading today's call will be Rob Bredahl, President and CEO, but before we begin, I would like to remind you that many of the remarks today will contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties.