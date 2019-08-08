Q2 2019 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Christopher S. Coleman - Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. - CFO



Welcome to the Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. Earnings Call for the Second Quarter of 2019.



Leading today's call will be Dan Malloy, Chief Executive Officer.



Last night, included in our earnings press release, we announced that the Board affirmed Dan as the CEO and that he would be joining the Board of Directors effective immediately.



Before I turn the call over to Dan, I would like to remind you that many of the remarks today will contain forward-looking statements based on