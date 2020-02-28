Q4 2019 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Christopher S. Coleman - Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. - CFO



Thank you, operator. Welcome to the Third Point Reinsurance Limited earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2019. Last night, we issued an earnings press release and financial supplement, which is available on our website, www.thirdpointre.bm. Leading today's call will be Dan Malloy, Chief Executive Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Dan, I would like to remind you that many of the remarks today will contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the earnings press release and the company's other public filings, where