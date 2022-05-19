Siriuspoint Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Sharon Ludlow, Interim Chair of the Board of SiriusPoint LTD. Ms. Ludlow, the floor is yours.



Sharon Marie Ludlow - SiriusPoint Ltd. - Interim Chairman of the Board



Very good. Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Will the meeting please come to order. I want to welcome all of you to the SiriusPoint Limited Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.



I'm Sharon Ludlow, Interim Chair of the Board and Chair of the Audit Committee, and I will be Chair of this meeting. The following members of the Board of Directors are also here today. Mehdi Mahmud, Chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee; Gretchen Hayes, Chair of the Compensation Committee; Franklin Tad Montross IV, Chair of the Risk and Capital Management Committee; Rafe de la Gueronniere, Chair of the Investment Committee; Josh Targoff, Director; Jason Robert,