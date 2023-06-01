Siriuspoint Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 01, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SiriusPoint Ltd. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. During the meeting, questions or comments regarding any of the matters to be voted on can be submitted by clicking on the Q&A tab.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Sharon Ludlow, Interim Chief of the Board of SiriusPoint Ltd. Ms. Ludlow, the floor is yours.



Sharon Marie Ludlow - SiriusPoint Ltd. - Independent Interim Chairman of the Board



Thank you, operator, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to now call the meeting to order. I'd like to welcome all to the SiriusPoint Ltd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. My name is Sharon Ludlow, Interim Chair of the Board and Chair of the Audit Committee, and I will act as Chair of this meeting. The following members of the Board of Directors are also present today. Mehdi Mahmud, Chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee; Jason Robart, Chair of the Compensation Committee; Franklin (Tad) Montross IV, Chair of the Risk and Capital