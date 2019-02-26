Feb 26, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT

Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



I'm really excited to welcome to the conference and I think, probably for the first time in a long time, but certainly for the first time as the CFO of Spotify, Barry McCarthy. Barry, thank you so much for being here.



W. Barry McCarthy - Spotify Technology S.A. - CFO



Thanks for having me, pleasure. Nice to be home.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDOkay. That's right. Maybe to start out, it's been about a year since your direct listing. How, if at all, has the organization changed as a public company? And would you update us on anything from the broader message you laid out for us back at Investor Day?