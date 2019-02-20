Feb 20, 2019 / 02:45PM GMT

David Egon Strauss - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



So we're going to move on to our next company, Spirit AeroSystems. We have CEO, Tom Gentile, and -- who's been CEO, I think, since 2016.



Thomas C. Gentile - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



2016.



David Egon Strauss - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. And Jose Garcia, who is the new CFO as of the beginning of the year. So we're going to kick it off with some opening comments from Tom, and then we're going to get into the fireside chat format.



Thomas C. Gentile - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks so much, David. Just before we get started, a quick safe harbor statement. Some of the comments that we make today may involve risks, and those are detailed in our news releases and also in our SEC public filings. So maybe before we get started, I'll just say a few words to give you a background on Spirit. We