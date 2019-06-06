Jun 06, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Myles Alexander Walton - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. I think I get the thumps up in the back of the room. So welcome. My name is Myles Walton. I'm the aerospace and defense analyst here at UBS. It's a pleasure to have with us next up on the presentation stage Spirit AerospaceSystems (sic) [Spirit AeroSystems]. So welcome, Tom and Jose. Thank you for joining us. I know that Tom has some initial remarks he wanted to share, and then we'll get into Q&A right after.



Thomas C. Gentile - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Great. Thanks very much, Myles. Good morning, everybody. First of all, just a safe harbor statement. Any of the remarks we make could contain forecasts that are subject to risks, and all those risks are detailed in our SEC filings.



But what I thought we'd start with is what's probably on everybody's mind, which is the MAX. And first of all, I'd like to say we're very proud to be a partner on the MAX, and we're working with Boeing during this challenging time to help them