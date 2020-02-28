Q4 2019 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Andrea, and I'll be your coordinator today. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the presentation over to Ryan Avey, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ryan Avey - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, Andrea, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Spirit's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call. I'm Ryan Avey, Director of Investor Relations. And with me today are Spirit's President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Gentile; and Spirit's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Suchinski. After opening comments by Tom and Mark regarding our performance and outlook, we will take your questions. (Operator Instructions)



Before we begin, I need to remind you that any projections or goals we may include in our discussion today are likely to involve risks, which are detailed in our earnings