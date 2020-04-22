Apr 22, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
Robert D. Johnson - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board
Thank you. Good morning, Spirit's shareholders and guests. The meeting is hereby called to order. I'm Robert Johnson, Chairman of the Board of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings. I'm pleased to welcome each of you to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and to introduce Mr. Tom Gentile and Ms. Stacy Cozad. Mr. Gentile is Spirit's President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of Spirit's Board of Directors. Ms. Cozad is Spirit's Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary. Ms. Cozad will act as Secretary of this meeting.
Also present in the virtual meeting with me today are other members of our Board of Directors. They are: Stephen Cambone, Associate Vice Chancellor for Cyber Initiatives, Texas A&M
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Apr 22, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
