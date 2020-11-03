Q3 2020 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Cole, and I'll be your coordinator today. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the presentation over to Ryan Avey, Director of Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis. Please proceed.
Ryan Avey - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you, Cole, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Spirit's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. I'm Ryan Avey, Director of Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis. And with me today are Spirit's President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Gentile; and Spirit's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Suchinski. After opening comments by Tom and Mark regarding our performance and outlook, we will take your questions. (Operator Instructions)
Before we begin, I need to remind you that any projections or goals we may include in our discussion today are likely to involve
