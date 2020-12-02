Dec 02, 2020 / 06:50PM GMT

Robert Michael Spingarn - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Aerospace and Defense Analyst



Okay. I think we are live. So I'm just going to get started. It's Rob Spingarn at CrÃ©dit Suisse and I want to welcome Spirit AeroSystems. Today, we have Tom Gentile, Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Suchinski, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you both for joining us.



Thomas C. Gentile - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Rob.



Robert Michael Spingarn - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Aerospace and Defense Analyst



Great to have Spirit here. In a minute, I'm going to turn it over to Tom to get started. But I want to remind our audience that I will be asking questions, but I'm happy to ask your questions, too. So please e-mail me at my robert.spingarn@credit-suisse e-mail address. And I think that's displayed somewhere, hopefully. And I'll ask your questions anonymously. And so with that, it's great to have Spirit here, especially