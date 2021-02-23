Q4 2020 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Matt, and I'll be your coordinator today. (Operator Instructions) This event is being recorded.



I would like to turn the presentation over to Aaron Hunt, Director of Investor Relations. Please proceed.



Aaron Hunt - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - Senior Leader of Sales & Marketing



Thank you, Matt, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Spirit's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. I'm Aaron Hunt, Director of Investor Relations. With me today are Spirit's President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Gentile; Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Suchinski; and Spirit's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Sam Marnick.



After opening comments by Tom and Mark regarding our performance and outlook, we will take your questions.



Before we begin, I need to remind you that any projections or goals we may include in our discussion today