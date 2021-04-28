Apr 28, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Robert D. Johnson - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, afternoon and evening to stockholders. The Annual Stockholders' Meeting is hereby called to order. I'm Robert Johnson, Chairman of the Board of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. I am pleased to welcome each of you to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and to introduce Mr. Tom Gentile and Ms. Mindy McPheeters. Mr. Gentile is Spirit's President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of Spirit's Board of Directors. Ms. McPheeters is Spirit's Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. Ms. McPheeters will act as secretary of the meeting.



Also present on the virtual meeting with me today are the other members of our Board of Directors. They are Steve Cambone, Associate Vice Chancellor for Cyber Initiatives, Texas A&M University System; Charles Chadwell, retired Vice President and General Manager of Commercial Engine Operations and General Electric Aircraft Engines; Irene Esteves, retired Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Time Warner Cable Inc.; Paul Fulchino,