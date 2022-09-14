Sep 14, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT
Kristine Tan Liwag - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Are you planning to do a little more remark or just pass it off to you?
Mark J. Suchinski - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO
No. I think just open it up and we'll just jump right into Q&A.
Kristine Tan Liwag - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Okay, wonderful.
Mark J. Suchinski - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO
Well, what we'll do probably right before that, though, let me just make the safe harbor comment.
Kristine Tan Liwag - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Yes. I'll have to also do disclaimer. So I'll start to do disclaimer. Thanks, everybody, for joining us for our next session. We've got Mark Suchinski from Spirit Aerospace (sic) [AeroSystems]. He is the CFO. So before we get started, I have to read our disclosure. So for important disclosures, please see the Morgan
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc at Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference Transcript
Sep 14, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...