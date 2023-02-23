Feb 23, 2023 / 03:20PM GMT
David Egon Strauss - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thanks, everyone. We're coming in for our last aerospace and [defense] fireside chat of our 2023 Conference with Spirit AeroSystems. So we have Mark, Spirit's CFO here today. Pleased to have you here and turn it over to you for forward-looking statement disclaimers and whatever you'd like to kick it off with.
Mark J. Suchinski - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO
All right. Well, thank you, David, for having us here. Let me just quickly start off with just some business here, safe harbor statement. I just need to remind everyone that any projections or goals we have may -- included in today's discussions are likely to involve risks, which are detailed in our news release and our SEC filings.
So with that, just a couple of quick comments I would make is we made still Spirit in our industry. Over the last several years, it's obviously been fairly challenging. We started off with the MAX grounding rolled into COVID in 2020, and that had obviously a significant
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc at Barclays Industrials Select Conference Transcript
Feb 23, 2023 / 03:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...