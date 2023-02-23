Feb 23, 2023 / 03:20PM GMT

David Egon Strauss - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, everyone. We're coming in for our last aerospace and [defense] fireside chat of our 2023 Conference with Spirit AeroSystems. So we have Mark, Spirit's CFO here today. Pleased to have you here and turn it over to you for forward-looking statement disclaimers and whatever you'd like to kick it off with.



Mark J. Suchinski - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



All right. Well, thank you, David, for having us here. Let me just quickly start off with just some business here, safe harbor statement. I just need to remind everyone that any projections or goals we have may -- included in today's discussions are likely to involve risks, which are detailed in our news release and our SEC filings.



So with that, just a couple of quick comments I would make is we made still Spirit in our industry. Over the last several years, it's obviously been fairly challenging. We started off with the MAX grounding rolled into COVID in 2020, and that had obviously a significant