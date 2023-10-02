Oct 02, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Welcome to the Special Meeting for Spruce Power Holding Corporation. Our host for today's call is Chris Hayes, Chair of the Board of Directors. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to your host. Mr. Hayes, you may begin, sir.



Chris Hayes - Spruce Power Holding Corporation - Chair of the Board of Directors



Will the 2023 Special Meeting of Stockholders please come to order? I am Chris Hayes, Chair of Spruce Power Holding Corporation's Board of Directors. It is a pleasure to welcome stockholders to the 2023 Special Meeting of Stockholders of Spruce Power.



With us, we have the Directors of the company, Kevin Griffin, Jon Ledecky, John Miller, Eric Tech, Christian Fong, John Miller. Christian Fong is our Chief Executive Officer. Also present is Jon Norling, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary. Finally, Jenna Bentley, an attorney with Borden Consulting Group, who works with Broadridge Financial Services, is present and will serve as Inspector of Election.



At the conclusion of the meeting, stockholders may submit written questions via