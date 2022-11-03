Q3 2022 SPX Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 08:45PM GMT

Paul Clegg - SPX Technologies, Inc. - VP of IR & Communications



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us. With me on the call today are Gene Lowe, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Reilly, our Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer.



The press release containing our third quarter results was issued today after market close.