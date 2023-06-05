Jun 05, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to SPX Acquisition Call. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Paul Clegg, Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications. Please go ahead.



Paul Clegg - SPX Technologies, Inc. - VP of IR & Communications



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us. With me on the call today are Gene Lowe, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Carano, our Chief Financial Officer. This morning, we issued a press release announcing the completion of our acquisition of ASPEQ Heating Group and an increase in our 2023 guidance to reflect the transaction.



You can find the release and our earnings slide presentation as well as a link to a live webcast of this call in the Investor Relations section of our website at spx.com. I encourage you to review our disclosure in the press release and to follow along with the slide presentation during our prepared remarks. A replay of the