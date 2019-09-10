Square Inc at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Transcript

Sep 10, 2019 / 06:05PM GMT

Bryan Connell Keane - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Thanks for joining us. My name is Bryan Keane. I'm the payment processors and IT services analyst at Deutsche Bank, for those of you who don't know me. And we're excited to have Amrita Ahuja here, the CFO of Square. I think we'll do a fireside chat format. So if you have any questions at all, just raise your hand, and we'll get a mic out to you.



I do want to say that during this conversation, Amrita will make forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. She may also speak to certain non-GAAP metrics. Please take a look at Square's filings with the SEC for a discussion of the company's risk factors and for reconciliations of non-GAAP metrics to their most direct comparable GAAP financial measures.



So now that I've done the IR announcement, I think we can get started. So, Amrita, thanks for coming.



Amrita Ahuja - Square, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers: