Square Inc Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Square, Inc.'s Special Meeting of Stockholders. Please note that this event is being webcast. I would now like to introduce Jack Dorsey, the company's President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Dorsey, please go ahead.
Jack Dorsey - Square, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO
Welcome, everyone, and thank you all for joining our special meeting of stockholders. First of all, I hope that everyone is continuing to stay safe and healthy, and we thank you for taking the time to be with us today. We are pleased to hold this special stockholders' meeting virtually as we aim to enable broad access and participation. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Sivan, our General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, who will lead the formal business of the meeting and also act as Secretary.
Sivan Whiteley - Square, Inc. - General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
Thank you, Jack. We also have with us Amrita Ahuja, our Chief Financial Officer. We have appointed Kris
