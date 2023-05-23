May 23, 2023 / 05:15PM GMT

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



All right. I know it's a quick transition. Appreciate everyone stick around so you can hear my views on politics in the world and inflation and everything else. I'm sure that's on top of everyone's minds. But really, really excited and grateful to have the Block management team, the afternoon keynote. So we've got Amrita Ahuja, COO and CFO of Block and of course, Jack Dorsey, Co-Founder and Chief Block Head.



And it's been a bit. It's been since COVID since we've had these guys. And I was telling Jack before following the payment sector, I've learned a ton just following Square and now Block for over the last 10, 12 years. And a lot of the themes that we've been talking about, software taking over payments and consumer and merchant platforms trying to bank their users, right? I think a lot of that was inspired by what we learned from Jack and team. So super grateful to get the chance here, just spend a few minutes and go through a list of questions I've gathered from you.



So again, my name is