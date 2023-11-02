Nov 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Block Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded.
(Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Nikhil Dixit, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Nikhil Dixit -
Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining our third quarter 2023 earnings call. We have Jack and Amrita with us today. We will begin this call with some short remarks before opening the call directly to your questions. During Q&A, we will take questions from conference call participants. We would also like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward looking. These forward-looking statements include discussions of our outlook and guidance as well as our long-term targets and goals and we may decide to shift our priorities or move away from these targets and goals at any time. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.
Actual results could differ materially
Q3 2023 Block Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...