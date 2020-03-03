Mar 03, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the SQM Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Gerardo Illanes, CFO. Please go ahead.



Gerardo G. Illanes - Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A.-CFO&VP of Corporate Finance



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to SQM's Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. For your information, this conference call will be recorded and is being webcast live. You may access the webcast later on at our website, www.sqm.com. A presentation with a summary of the results have been uploaded on our website, and it is also available on our webcast.



Joining me today, our speakers are Ricardo Ramos, Chief Executive Officer; and Pablo Altimiras, Vice President of Iodine & Lithium Business Line.





Before we begin, let me remind you that statements in this conference