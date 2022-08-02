Q2 2022 SolarWinds Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning. My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the SolarWinds Q2 2022 Earnings Call.



Thank you. Bart Kalsu, Chief Financial Officer, you may begin.



J. Barton Kalsu - SolarWinds Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, Chris. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to SolarWinds Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. With me today is Sudhakar Ramakrishna, our President and CEO. Following prepared remarks, we'll have a question-and-answer session. This call is being simultaneously webcast on our Investor Relations website at investors.solarwinds.com.



On our Investor Relations website, you can also find our earnings press release and a summary slide deck, which is intended to supplement our prepared remarks during today's call. Please remember that certain statements made during this call are forward-looking statements. including those concerning our financial outlook, our market opportunities, our expectations regarding customer