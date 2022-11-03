Q3 2022 SolarWinds Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SolarWinds Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Tim Karaca. Please go ahead.



Tim Karaca;IR -



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the SolarWinds Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. With me today is Sudhakar Ramakrishna, our President and CEO; and Bart Kalsu, our CFO.



Following prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session. This call is being simultaneously webcast on our Investor Relations website at investors.solarwinds.com. On our Investor Relations website, you can also find our earnings press release and a summary slide deck, which is intended to supplement our prepared remarks during today's call.



Please remember that certain statements made during this call are forward-looking statements, including those concerning our financial outlook, our market