Mar 08, 2023 / 11:55PM GMT
Sanjit Kumar Singh - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP
Okay. Welcome to, at least, my last session of TMT Day 3 at the Morgan Stanley Conference. I'm Sanjit Singh. I run the infrastructure software coverage on the software team at Morgan Stanley. Super pleased to have the management team from SolarWinds. We have CEO, Sudhakar Ramakrishna; and CFO, Bart Kalsu. Thank you for coming and joining us once again at the TMT Conference.
Sudhakar Ramakrishna - SolarWinds Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Yes. Thanks for hosting us.
J. Barton Kalsu - SolarWinds Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer
Thank you.
Sanjit Kumar Singh - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP
All right. Let's get through the disclosures, and then we'll start the conversation.
So for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com
SolarWinds Corp at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Transcript
Mar 08, 2023 / 11:55PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...