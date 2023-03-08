Mar 08, 2023 / 11:55PM GMT

Sanjit Kumar Singh - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



Okay. Welcome to, at least, my last session of TMT Day 3 at the Morgan Stanley Conference. I'm Sanjit Singh. I run the infrastructure software coverage on the software team at Morgan Stanley. Super pleased to have the management team from SolarWinds. We have CEO, Sudhakar Ramakrishna; and CFO, Bart Kalsu. Thank you for coming and joining us once again at the TMT Conference.



Sudhakar Ramakrishna - SolarWinds Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Yes. Thanks for hosting us.



J. Barton Kalsu - SolarWinds Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you.



Sanjit Kumar Singh - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



All right. Let's get through the disclosures, and then we'll start the conversation.



So for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com