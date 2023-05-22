May 22, 2023 / 07:10PM GMT

Okay. I guess let's get started. Hey, everyone. I'm Pinjalim Bora, SMID Cap software analyst at JPMorgan. I'm delighted to have with us here, Sudhakar Ramakrishna, CEO of SolarWinds. Sudhakar, welcome to the conference.



Thank you. Thanks for having me.



Let's start with just -- why don't you give us a brief introduction about yourself and maybe a little bit about SolarWinds for people in the audience who might not know about it?



Absolutely. So I've been with SolarWinds since January of 2021. So a little over 2 years, coming up on 2.5 years. And my experience is in the broader area of software and systems across a variety of fields, on both the enterprise side as well as the service