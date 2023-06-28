SolarWinds Corp: Secure By Design Transcript

Jun 28, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Hello, everyone, and welcome to our SolarWinds Day. Today's focus will be on Secure by Design. We'll start with esteem panel recorded live from Washington, D.C. I will rejoin after the panel and discuss highlights and also our newly published document on secure software development.



Chip Daniels -



I want to thank everybody for coming this afternoon. Welcome to our historic United States Capital. Appreciate anybody joining us for what I hope is a stimulating discussion on the emerging cybersecurity threat and landscape that our society faces.



I'm Chip Daniels. I'm the Head of Government Affairs for SolarWinds based out of Austin, Texas. And we have with us today 4 exceptional panelists. So gentlemen, we very much appreciate you giving some of your time today for this discussion.



Moving around the panel here. We've got Mr. Eric Goldstein, the Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity -- for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure agency, part of the Department of Homeland Security. We have representative, Darrell Issa of