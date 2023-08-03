Q2 2023 SolarWinds Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Tim Karaca -



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the SolarWinds Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. With me today are Sudhakar Ramakrishna, our President and CEO, and Bart Kalsu, our CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session. This call is being simultaneously webcast on our Investor Relations website at investors.solarwinds.com. You can also find our earnings press release and a summary slide deck, which is intended to supplement our prepared remarks during today's call.



Please remember that certain statements made during this call are forward-looking statements, including those concerning our financial outlook, our market opportunities, our expectations regarding customer retention, our evolution to a