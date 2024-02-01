Q4 2023 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Dennis M. Lange - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for Stanley Black & Decker's 2023 Quarter and Full Year Webcast. Here today, in addition to myself is Don Allan, President and CEO; Chris Nelson, COO, EVP and President of Tools & Outdoor; and Pat Hallinan, EVP and CFO.



Our earnings release, which was issued earlier this morning and a supplemental presentation which we will refer to, are available on the IR section of our website. A replay of this morning's webcast will also be available beginning at 11 a.m. today. This morning, Don, Chris and Pat will review our 2023 4th quarter and full year results and