Jan 11, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Southwestern Energy Merger Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note today's event is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Chris Ayres, Chesapeake's Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead, sir.



Chris Ayres - Chesapeake Energy Corporation - VP of IR & Treasurer



Thanks, Rocco. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today to discuss Chesapeake and Southwestern's merger announcement. What an exciting day. Hopefully, you've had a chance to review our press release in the updated investor presentation that we posted to our website this morning. During this morning's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which consist of statements that cannot be confirmed by reference to existing information, including statements regarding our beliefs, goals, expectations, forecasts, projections and future performance and the assumptions underlying the statements.



Please note there are a number of factors that