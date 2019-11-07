Q3 2019 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Kenneth J. Kenny - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. - VP of Finance & Treasurer



Thank you, Demetrius. Welcome to Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. As Demetrius stated, my name is Ken Kenny, and I am the Vice President, Finance and Treasurer. Our conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet. For those of you who would like to access the webcast, please visit our website at www.swgasholdings.com, otherwise, www.southswgasholdings.com and click on the conference call link. We have slides on the Internet, which can be accessed to