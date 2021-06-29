Jun 29, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the acquisition of Riggs Distler Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Kenneth Kenny, VP of Finance and Treasury. You may begin.
Kenneth J. Kenny - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. - VP of Finance & Treasurer
Thank you, Luciana, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. via our Centuri subsidiary, will acquire Riggs Distler & Company, Inc and management on this call will discuss the details of the transaction.
The call is being broadcast live over the Internet. For those of you who would like to access the webcast, please visit our website at www.swgasholdings.com and click on the call link. We have slides on the Internet, which will accompany our discussion.
Our lawyers have asked me to remind you that some of the information that will be discussed contains forward-looking statements. These statements are
Southwest Gas Holdings Inc to Acquire Riggs Distler & Company Inc Call Transcript
Jun 29, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...