Oct 05, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Kenneth J. Kenny - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. - VP of Finance & Treasurer



Thank you, Jen. And thank you, everyone, for joining us this early evening. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline, its subsidiaries and certain associated affiliates, including Overthrust Pipeline, White River Hub and Questar Field Services from Dominion Energy for $1.545 billion in cash. Management on this call will discuss the details of the transaction.



The call is being broadcast live over the Internet.