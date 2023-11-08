Q3 2023 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Welcome to Southwest Gas Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I will now turn the call over to Justin Forsberg, Vice President of Investor Relations of Southwest Gas Holdings.



Justin S. Forsberg - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, and hello, everyone. We appreciate you joining our call. This morning, we issued and posted a Southwest Gas Holdings website, our third quarter 2023 earnings release and the associated Form 10-Q. The slides accompanying today's call are also available on Southwest Gas Holdings' website.



Please note that on today's call, we will address certain factors that may impact this year's earnings and provide some longer-term guidance. Some of the information that will be discussed today contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on