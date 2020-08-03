Q2 2020 SunCoke Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to SunCoke Energy, Inc. Q2 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your speaker today, Shantanu Agrawal, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Shantanu Agrawal - SunCoke Energy, Inc. - Director of FP&A and IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss SunCoke Energy's second quarter 2020 earnings. With me today are Mike Rippey, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Fay West, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Following management's prepared remarks, we'll open the call for Q&A. This conference call is being webcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website, and a replay will be available later today. If we don't get to your questions on the call today, please feel free to reach out to our Investor Relations team.



Before I turn things over to Mike, let me remind you that various remarks we