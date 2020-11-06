Q3 2020 SunCoke Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Shantanu Agrawal - SunCoke Energy, Inc. - Director of FP&A and IR



Hello. Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss SunCoke Energy's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings. With me today are Mike Rippey, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Fay West, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Following management's prepared remarks, we'll open the call for Q&A. This conference call is being webcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website, and a replay will be available later today. If we don't get to your questions on the call today, please feel free to reach out to our Investor Relations team.



Before I turn things over to Mike, let me remind you that the various remarks we make on today's call regarding future expectations constitute forward-looking statements. The cautionary