SunCoke Energy Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of SunCoke Energy Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Mr. Michael G. Rippey, President and Chief Executive Officer of SunCoke Energy Inc. Mr. Rippey, the floor is yours.



Michael G. Rippey - SunCoke Energy, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'm Mike Rippey, President and Chief Executive Officer of SunCoke Energy. It's my pleasure on behalf of the Board of Directors and officers of SunCoke Energy to welcome you to our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Today's meeting is a virtual-only meeting via live webcast held in accordance with the bylaws of the company and written notice to all stockholders.



After noting a few procedural matters, we will take up the items to be acted upon. We have made the meeting materials available to all stockholders and copies of these materials, including our annual report and the proxy statement can be accessed