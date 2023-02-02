Q4 2022 SunCoke Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SunCoke Energy fourth quarter 2022 earnings and 2023 guidance conference call. (Operator Instructions)
Shantanu Agrawal, Vice President, Finance and Treasurer, you may begin your conference.
Shantanu Agrawal - SunCoke Energy, Inc. - VP of Finance & Treasurer
Thanks, Rob. Good morning, and thank you for joining us this morning to discuss SunCoke Energy's fourth quarter and full year 2022 results as well as 2023 guidance. With me today are Mike Rippey, Chief Executive Officer; Katherine Gates, President; and Mark Marinko, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following management's prepared remarks, we'll open the call for Q&A. This conference call is being webcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website, and a replay will be available later today. If we don't get your questions on the call today, please feel free to reach out to our Investor Relations team.
Before I turn things over
